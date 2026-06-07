Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $6.38 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,231 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Walmart by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 114,597 shares of the retailer's stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $592,848,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total value of $167,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,023,275.61. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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