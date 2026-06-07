Capital International Sarl Buys 389,809 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 389,809 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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