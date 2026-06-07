Capital International Sarl Has $46.21 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,795 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 60,648 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here