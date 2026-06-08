Capital International Sarl Invests $8.59 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,085 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Walmart by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 114,597 shares of the retailer's stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $592,848,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

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