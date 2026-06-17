Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 11.0% of 140 Summer Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $148,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.09. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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