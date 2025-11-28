Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 250,105 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $129,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

