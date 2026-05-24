Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $69,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:COF opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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