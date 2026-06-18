Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $107,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

COF stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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