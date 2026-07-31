Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Capital One Financial worth $408,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $735,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,519. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,512. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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