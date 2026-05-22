Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 66,518 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.39% of Capital One Financial worth $601,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $186.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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