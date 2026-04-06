Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Lessened by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $10,242,217 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $181.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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