Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Lifted by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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