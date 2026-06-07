Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,057,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.68% of Micron Technology worth $2,169,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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