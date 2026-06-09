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Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Bank of America logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Capital Research Global Investors slightly increased its Bank of America stake in the fourth quarter, buying 9,813 more shares and bringing its total to 3,854,823 shares worth about $212 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on BAC, with 22 analysts rating it a Buy and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target price of $61.06.
  • Bank of America posted solid quarterly results, reporting $1.11 EPS versus the $1.00 estimate and revenue of $30.27 billion, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank of America.

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $212,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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