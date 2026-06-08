Capital Research Global Investors Sells 994,499 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 994,499 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.94% of Entegris worth $503,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.33.

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Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $125.41 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $159.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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