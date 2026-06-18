Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $259,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after buying an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $499.23 and its 200 day moving average is $522.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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