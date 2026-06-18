Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $147.68 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,370 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 592,970 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Qualcomm worth $147,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its position in Qualcomm by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,854 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $3,586,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $8,573,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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