Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $73.35 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $73,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,110.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $718.42 and a 200-day moving average of $482.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $831.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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