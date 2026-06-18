Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $70,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

GILD stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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