Captrust Financial Advisors Has $125.56 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $125,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:C opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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