Captrust Financial Advisors Has $319.86 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,288 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $319,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $499.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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