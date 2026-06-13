Cardano Risk Management B.V. Buys 22,621,546 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 914.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.34% of Bank of America worth $1,380,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after buying an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after buying an additional 1,105,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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