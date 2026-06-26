Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $75.90 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cardano Risk Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,959 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,475,051 shares during the quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $75,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Chatterton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 3.0%

ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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