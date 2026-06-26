Cardano Risk Management B.V. Sells 4,908,260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cardano Risk Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,908,260 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $124,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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