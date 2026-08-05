Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,345 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 24,345 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Trading Down 1.2%

DHR opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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