Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,103 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 178,663 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.39% of Cardinal Health worth $193,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cardinal Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 952,686 shares of the company's stock worth $201,312,000 after buying an additional 221,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 333,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 152.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 174.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5158 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cardinal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Health wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here