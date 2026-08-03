Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,131 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,021 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cardinal Health worth $330,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,182,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $230.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.39. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5158 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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