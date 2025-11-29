CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,930 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 3.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 1.10% of CarMax worth $111,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 25.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark cut shares of CarMax from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $41.54.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $38.30 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

