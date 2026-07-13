Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 3,340 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,171 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $435.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock worth $1,544,916,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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