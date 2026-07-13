Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 908 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in ASML were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $822,492,000 after buying an additional 148,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,797.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $706.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,705.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.68. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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