Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $514,687,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $154,840,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 617,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $151,731,000 after purchasing an additional 325,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Carpenter Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead.

Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Barron's article on Carpenter Technology

Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Zacks article on CRS performance vs peers

Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed in the latest note set, with some near-term estimates nudged up and one Q4 2027 estimate trimmed, but the overall direction remained positive.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total transaction of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $434.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $219.58 and a fifty-two week high of $475.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.85.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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