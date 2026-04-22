Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,377,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,992,627,000 after purchasing an additional 473,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $903,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,427,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,634,000 after purchasing an additional 651,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CARR opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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