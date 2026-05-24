Carroll Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Carroll Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.5% of Carroll Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

PG opened at $144.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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