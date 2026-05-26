Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $315.57. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here