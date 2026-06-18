Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $414.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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