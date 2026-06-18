Castle Hook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Barrons article

JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Benzinga article

Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. PR Newswire article

Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Zacks article

Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Negative Sentiment: Some broader AI-stock commentary has compared today’s AI capex boom to the dot-com era, renewing valuation and cycle-risk concerns across the sector that could weigh on sentiment for AVGO. 247WallSt article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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