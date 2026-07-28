Castleark Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,790 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,718,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,253,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,854,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,437,334,000 after buying an additional 539,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,070,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,786,350,000 after buying an additional 534,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,018,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,441,505,000 after buying an additional 524,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,648,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $136.17 and a 12 month high of $232.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $338.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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