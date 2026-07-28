Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,580 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,724,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,791.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.71.

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IQVIA Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:IQV opened at $212.76 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $189.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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