Catalio Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Catalio Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.2% of Catalio Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,009.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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