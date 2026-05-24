Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,632,000 after purchasing an additional 222,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 460,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,023 shares of the company's stock worth $108,888,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $312.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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