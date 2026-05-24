Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $3.25 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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