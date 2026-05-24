Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up 0.9% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $67,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5%

CW opened at $730.37 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $413.35 and a fifty-two week high of $760.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $709.33 and a 200-day moving average of $646.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total value of $149,184.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total value of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report).

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