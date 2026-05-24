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Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Catalyst Funds Management opened a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter, buying 2,200 shares worth about $1.26 million.
  • Institutional interest in Mastercard remains high, with hedge funds and other investors continuing to add or expand positions; institutions now own 97.28% of the company’s shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is still broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $656, even as some regulatory and competitive concerns remain in the background.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mastercard.

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Rock Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,518,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 739 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,316 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MA stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $501.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.52. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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