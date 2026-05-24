Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $343,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,394,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,873 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $184,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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