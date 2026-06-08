Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $83,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $904.89 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.26 and a 52-week high of $946.83. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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