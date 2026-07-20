Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $881.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is $931.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid.

Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand.

Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations.

Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations. Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned in broader market weakness and “AI selloff” coverage, and Zacks Research downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. That suggests some investors are becoming more cautious after the recent run-up.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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