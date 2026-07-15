Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,314,000 after buying an additional 507,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $932.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.02 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $429.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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