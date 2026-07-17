Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1,118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $980.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $876.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $931.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.83. The company has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT.

Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. What to Expect From Caterpillar's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. 3 Stocks Riding the AI Data Center Power Buildout in July

Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade to hold from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts.

The downgrade to from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading weakness in CAT also shows investors have been taking profits ahead of earnings, leaving the stock vulnerable to any disappointment in the upcoming report.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here