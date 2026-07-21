Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Raised by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 626.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $864.72 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $930.07 and its 200-day moving average is $796.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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