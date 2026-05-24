CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,590,000 after acquiring an additional 313,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CAVA Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,335 shares of the company's stock worth $214,225,000 after purchasing an additional 122,163 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CAVA Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.90. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.79%.The company had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 327,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,010 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $799,498.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,199.50. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 24,235 shares of company stock worth $1,920,420 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded CAVA Group from hold to buy, reinforcing the optimistic post-earnings sentiment around the stock. Argus upgrade coverage

Argus upgraded CAVA Group from hold to buy, reinforcing the optimistic post-earnings sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continued to lean bullish, with Piper Sandler reaffirming a buy rating, Roth MKM reiterating buy, and TD Cowen maintaining a buy call. Piper Sandler coverage

Analyst commentary continued to lean bullish, with Piper Sandler reaffirming a buy rating, Roth MKM reiterating buy, and TD Cowen maintaining a buy call. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 results, including 9.7% same-restaurant sales growth and improved operating leverage, which supports the case for continued fundamental momentum. Seeking Alpha article

Recent coverage highlighted strong Q1 results, including 9.7% same-restaurant sales growth and improved operating leverage, which supports the case for continued fundamental momentum. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $84 from $80 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but also valuation caution. DA Davidson price target update

DA Davidson raised its price target to $84 from $80 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but also valuation caution. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling was disclosed by CAO Adam David Phillips and insider Kelly Costanza, though Costanza’s sale was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards, making the signal less negative than a discretionary sale. SEC filing

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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